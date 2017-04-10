Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Roscosmos, ISRO to jointly collect satellite data

10 April 2017 Anushka Sethi
MoU signed on mutual deployment of state navigation stations.
India space ISRO
Launch of PSLV-C37 carrying 104 satellites near the spaceport of Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

Russia's Roscosmos state corporation and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed to jointly collect data using the Glonass system and India’a regional satellite system, Sputnik News reported on its website.

Sergey Savelyev, deputy director general for international cooperation at Roscosmos, told the news agency that the organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual deployment of ground stations of the two countries' national satellite navigation systems.

“A memorandum of understanding between Roscosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation on expansion of cooperation in the spheres of research and use of space for peaceful purposes has been signed,” Savelyev told the news agency. “Within the framework of this document, the Russian and Indian sides are working on a mutual, equal deployment of ground stations of data collection of Russia's Glonass global satellite navigation system and India's regional satellite navigation system.”

India to use Russian isotope products for Chandrayaan-2

India to use Russian isotope products for Chandrayaan-2

Multimedia

Berkuts 2

25 years of daredevil aerobatics: Berkuts mark silver anniversary

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook