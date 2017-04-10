Roscosmos, ISRO to jointly collect satellite data

Launch of PSLV-C37 carrying 104 satellites near the spaceport of Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

Russia's Roscosmos state corporation and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have agreed to jointly collect data using the Glonass system and India’a regional satellite system, Sputnik News reported on its website.

Sergey Savelyev, deputy director general for international cooperation at Roscosmos, told the news agency that the organisations have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on mutual deployment of ground stations of the two countries' national satellite navigation systems.

“A memorandum of understanding between Roscosmos and the Indian Space Research Organisation on expansion of cooperation in the spheres of research and use of space for peaceful purposes has been signed,” Savelyev told the news agency. “Within the framework of this document, the Russian and Indian sides are working on a mutual, equal deployment of ground stations of data collection of Russia's Glonass global satellite navigation system and India's regional satellite navigation system.”