SCO members approve draft on anti-terror strategy

31 March 2017 Mikhail Nekrasov
Currently, the grouping has the Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism of 2001.
SCO aims to fight terror and the trafficking of narcotics in Central Asia. Source: mil.ru

Representatives of special services of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) have approved a draft convention on combating extremism and terrorism at the meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Li Wei, the Vice Minister of Public Security of China, said on March 30.

Currently, the grouping has the Shanghai Convention on Combating Terrorism, Separatism and Extremism of 2001 and the SCO Convention Against Terrorism of 2009, which consolidated a single legal definition of key concepts such as terrorism, terrorist act and terrorist organisations.

The SCO, which comprises of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, is a regional security organisation that primarily aims to fight terror and the trafficking of narcotics in Central Asia. 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on January 20 that India and Pakistan are due to become full members of the SCO by June 2017.

SCO could help improve India-Pakistan ties - Russian expert

25 years of daredevil aerobatics: Berkuts mark silver anniversary

