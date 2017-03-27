India, Russia agree to jointly counter terrorism

Terrorism is a growing problem in the globalised world. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

Russia and India have agreed to strengthen cooperation in combating radicalisation and Islamic terrorism.

Alexander Bortnikov, the Director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), held detailed talks with Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh on March 24 in New Delhi, according to The Daily Pioneer.

Rajnath Singh highlighted episodes related to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and underlined that this posed a threat not only to India but the entire international community, according to the paper.

The sides acknowledged that there may be some ‘unfriendly forces’ or ‘unfriendly actors’ who may be trying to create hindrances in the bilateral relationship, but officials refused to specify who these forces are, the paper said.

Singh plans to visit Russia and the EMERCOM (Ministry of Emergency Situations) headquarters to explore areas of technical cooperation between Russia and India.

The two countries had also discussed cooperation in counter-terrorism earlier this year. On January 30-31, Ajit Doval, India’s National Security Advisor visited Moscow, where he held talks with Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of Russia’s Security Council.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual bilateral, regional and global interest, with a special focus on security and defence cooperation between both sides.