Russian, Indian scientists to develop new type of electrical component

The project is expected to be completed within three years.

Researchers from the Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU) and the University of Madras, Chennai have obtained support from the Russian Foundation for Basic Research to implement a project to create new materials for accumulators of the capacitor type.

A capacitor is a passive two-terminal electrical component that stores electrical energy in an electric field.

“The aim of the project is to develop approaches for creation of new dielectric materials to increase the efficiency of accumulators of capacitor type in a wide temperature range,” SPbPU said in a press note on Feb. 25. “The research focuses on new materials based on antiferroelectrics, having a significantly different working mechanism from the widely used analogue.”

