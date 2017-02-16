Russia Beyond the Headlines
Indian Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa expresses interest in Mi-38

16 February 2017 Mikhail Nekrasov
Dhanoa inspected the Mi-38 and Ka-226T at Aero India 2017.
Birender Singh Dhanoa
Indian Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa at Aero India 2017. Source:twitter@IAF_MCC

Indian Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has expressed interest in the Russian Mi-38 helicopter, TASS reported on Feb. 15 citing a Russian Helicopters spokesperson.

During the Aero India 2017 air show, Dhanoa inspected Mi-38 and Ka-226T helicopters, expressing particular interest in the Mi-38.

The multipurpose Mi-38 helicopter can be used for the transporting goods and passengers. It can also be used as a search-and-rescue helicopter and a flying hospital.

Mi-38. Source: Russian HelicoptersMi-38. Source: Russian Helicopters

