Indian Air Chief Marshal Dhanoa expresses interest in Mi-38

Indian Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa has expressed interest in the Russian Mi-38 helicopter, TASS reported on Feb. 15 citing a Russian Helicopters spokesperson.

During the Aero India 2017 air show, Dhanoa inspected Mi-38 and Ka-226T helicopters, expressing particular interest in the Mi-38.

The multipurpose Mi-38 helicopter can be used for the transporting goods and passengers. It can also be used as a search-and-rescue helicopter and a flying hospital.