Tecmash to complete supply of Mango shells to India in 2017

Tecmash, a Rostec member company and Russia's largest manufacturer of ammunition, will complete the delivery of Mango shells to India in 2017, TASS reported on Feb. 13, citing a Tecmash spokesperson.

A contract to supply 66,000 Mango shells for Indian T-90S was signed in 2014.

Mango shells are feathered armor-piercing projectiles for 125 mm caliber tank guns. Production of the shells was launched in the USSR in 1983. They were put into service in 1986.

Mango shells are actively used by the Russian armed forces, as well as in countries where Russian tanks are in service.

India plans to launch licensed production of Mango shells in the near future.