Russia extends production license of T-90S tanks in India

Russia has extended a license to manufacture T-90S tanks in India, Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Vladimir Drozdov told RIA Novosti on Feb. 14.

According to Drozdov, Russia is ready to satisfy any request of the Indian partners regarding the increase in the production or the supply of T-90S tanks.

Drozdov did not specify for how long the production license has been extended.

In 2006, Russia and India signed an agreement on the supply of 1000 T-90S tanks. 470 tanks were made in Russia, while the remainder was assembled under license in India.

The T-90 battle tank was designed in the 1980s on the base of the T-72B. It was named Vladimir in honour of head designer Vladimir Potkin.

By 2020, India plans to induct 1,600 T-90 tanks, which will be deployed in the areas bordering Pakistan.