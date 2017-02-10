Irkut Corp to supply 40 Su-30MKI aircraft to India
The IAF will have a total of 270 Su-30MKI fighters that are made in India.
Su-30MKI was designed by the Irkut Corporation specifically for India. Source: wikipedia
Irkut Corporation will supply 40 Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a spokesperson for the Russian aircraft manufacturer told RIA Novosti on Feb. 10.
The IAF ordered a total of 270 Su-30MKI fighters, out of which 230 are already in service, the Irkut spokesperson said.
Su-30MKI was designed by the Irkut Corporation specifically for India. The licensed production of the aircraft takes place at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited plant in Nashik, Maharashtra.