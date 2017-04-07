Russia Beyond the Headlines
Alrosa looks to expand India presence

7 April 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
The diamond giant may open a representative office in Mumbai.
Diamonds appraisal experts work at an ALROSA facility in Mirny, Republic of Sakha (Yakutia). Source: Alexander Utkin / RIA Novosti
Alrosa is interested in cooperation with India. Source: Alexander Utkin / RIA Novosti

Russia’s largest diamond producer Alrosa is pondering over opening a representative office in Mumbai, its Chief Executive Sergey Ivanov told TASS on April 7.

The decision will be made within a few months, Ivanov said.

Media reports in March 2017 indicated that Alrosa and companies from the Bharat Diamonds Bourse could create a joint venture to extract diamonds at India’s largest discovered mine, which contains 34 million carats (worth $3 billion).

