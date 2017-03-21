Russia, India look to jointly produce helmets from composite materials

Jointly made helmets and cylinders could be exported to Africa.

Umatex Group with its Indian partners plan to produce helmets and high pressure cylinders. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

Umatex Group (a subsidiary of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation) has signed agreements with Indian companies to produce carbon fabrics and composite materials in India, Umatex Group General Director Alexander Tyunin told journalists on the sidelines of Composite World Exhibition 2017 in Paris on Mar. 21.

“We are ready for localization of carbon fibre products in India, as well as support the joint development and production of consumer goods, including helmets and high pressure cylinders.”

“Today, composites are increasingly replacing metals in the aircraft, motor industry and shipbuilding, wind energy, medicine, construction and other industries," Tyunin said.

Alexey Pimenov, Regional Vice President of Rusatom International Network, which operates a regional centre of Rosatom in Mumbai, added that the new area of cooperation would help produce high-tech materials that would be used by a number of industries in India.

According to him, the localization of production will reduce the cost of the final product and, accordingly create opportunities for joint work between Russian and Indian companies in Asia and Africa.

Rosatom constructed the Kudankulam nuclear power plant, which is now being operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

In December 2014, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the ‘Strategic Vision’ document, which envisages the construction of at least 12 more Russian-designed nuclear power units in India.