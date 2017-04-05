Russia Beyond the Headlines
Rusal forms Indian JV to produce high-tech aluminium pastes

5 April 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
The Indian partner company has been promoted by Vedanta’s shareholders.
The Rusal Corporation has 16 aluminum factories in Russia; four will soon be closed. Source: ITAR-TASS.
Rusal became the global aluminium industry leader in 2007. Source: Alexander Kolbasov/TASS.

Rusal, one of the world's largest aluminium producers, and Mumbai-based Runaya Metsource LLP, a company promoted by the principal shareholders of Vedanta, signed an agreement to establish a joint venture (JV) in India, the Russian company said in a press note on April 5.

The JV, established on a parity basis, will specialize in the production of high-tech aluminium pastes and powders.

The design capacity is estimated at 10,000 tons of products per year. The main consumers of the products will be India, as well as countries of Southeast and West Asia.

Rusal’s global experience and Runaya Metsource’s presence as a local player should help the JV become a success, Alexey Arnautov, Rusal’s director for new projects, said.

The project is likely to be launched in 2018.

