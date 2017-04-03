Russia Beyond the Headlines
Russian Railways to sign Nagpur-Secunderabad line modernisation contract

3 April 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
Russian specialists have conducted a preliminary survey of the route.
Indian railways
Indian Railways is undergoing a massive modernisation. Source: Getty Images

JSC Russian Railways will soon sign a contract with India’s Railway Ministry to modernise the Nagpur-Secunderabad line, Alexander Misharin, first Vice-President of Russian Railways, told TASS on March 31.

Trains on the 575-km line will run at a speed at 200 km per hour once the modernisation is complete, Misharin said, adding that the contract could be signed in a couple of weeks.

Russian specialists have conducted a preliminary survey of the route, and a working group for implementation of the project was created, Misharin added.

The protocol for the preparation of a feasibility study for modernisation of the Nagpur-Secunderabad railway line was signed on the sidelines of the 2016 Russia-India Summit in Goa.

Berkuts 2

25 years of daredevil aerobatics: Berkuts mark silver anniversary

