Sverdlovsk Region to help India purify water

The Russian region plans to share expertise with Maharashtra.

Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region and India have agreed to cooperate in purifying water, Andrey Sobolev, Sverdlovsk’s Minister of International and Foreign Economic Relations told TASS on Mar. 21.

The western Indian state, which has dealt with drought over the last three years, will be able to use Russian technology to increase its potable water.

The agreements were reached during a visit of the delegation from the Sverdlovsk Region to Maharashtra.

Sverodlovsk and Maharashtra also plan to establish cooperation between their agricultural universities and veterinary institutions.

Maharashtra will import Russian agricultural machinery from the Sverdlovsk Region and export fruit and vegetables to Russia, Sobolev said.

BioMicroGeli company, located in Yekaterinburg, an reached agreement on cooperation with the Indian side on cooperation in elimination of oil spills, the company’s director Igor Krivoshein told TASS.

The parties have an idea to create a joint venture for the production of detergents, Krivoshein added.

Sverdlovsk Region is actively developing cooperation with India. Trade turnover between the region and India grew by 44 percent in 2016 to reach $269 million.