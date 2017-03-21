Rostourism to open Visit Russia office in India

Russia tries to create comfortable conditions for foreign tourists during their stay in the country. Source: Global Look Press

Russia plans to open a ‘Visit Russia’ tourism representative office in India, Oleg Safonov, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for tourism- Rostourism, told TASS in an interview on Mar. 21.

According to Safronov, India is a very promising country when it comes to inbound tourism. Russia is keen to attract tourists from India's growing middle class.

Currently, Rostourism is developing the ‘Russian Hospitality’ project aimed at creating comfortable conditions for foreign tourists during their stay in the country.

Under this project, an ‘India Friendly’ policy is being implemented to cater to a growing number of Indian tourists.

India is now one of the top 10 sources of foreign tourists to Russia. Over 100,000 Indian tourists visited Russia in 2016.