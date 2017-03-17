Trade between India and Sverdlovsk Region grows by 44 per cent

A young woman on pedestrian Vainera Street in Yekaterinburg, administrative centre of the Sverdlovsk Region. Source: Pavel Lisitsyn/RIA Novosti

Trade turnover between India and Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region grew by 44 per cent in 2016 to reach $269 million, the region’s administration said in a press note on Mar. 16.

A large part of the increase of this growth can be attributed to contracts signed at the INNOPROM-2016 international trade fair, where India was the main partner country, the note stated.

In 2016, India became the region’s 8th largest foreign trade partner. It was in 14th place in 2015.

The main areas of cooperation between India and the Sverdlovsk Region are energy, engineering, mining, oil, metallurgy and education.