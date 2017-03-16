India forest officials get a taste of Russian practices

Specialists from India go on a study tour to the Tver Region.

Forests are the most important resource of our planet. Source: Vitaly Berkov

Specialists from the Indian Forest Service (IFS) have visited Russia’s Tver Region to familiarize themselves with the best practices in Russian forestry, local news website Tverlife.ru reported on Mar. 15.

22 IFS specialists got acquainted with the modern technology of mechanized logging and fire prevention activities.

Indian experts praised the forestry practices and equipment in the region, the website said.