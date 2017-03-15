Russians to ride Bajaj V motorcycles

The bike will be on sale in Russia soon.

Indian motorcycle Bajaj V will go on sale in Russia soon, 5koleso reported on its website.

The Bajaj V is the latest 150cc commuter motorcycle from Bajaj Auto. It has parts made from the metal of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, and V is for Vikrant in its name.

The price of the motorcycle in Russia will start from around 110,000 roubles (about Rs 123,000).