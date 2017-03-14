India to be main partner of Siberian tech forum

India will be the main international partner of the Technoprom-2017 Forum of Technological Development, Vladimir Gorodetsky, Governor of the Novosibirsk Region (in Siberia) said at a meeting of the organizational committee of the exhibition on Mar. 13.

Gorodetsky noted the active role of the Russia’s Foreign Ministry in engaging India to participate in the forum.

The inaugural meeting of the Russian-Indian Committee on Science and Technology will be held during the forum, Gorodetsky said.

Technoprom-2017 will be held in Novosibirsk on Jun. 20-22. A variety of topics, including technology transfer, diversification of the military-industrial complex will be discussed at the forum.