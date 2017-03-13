Russia Beyond the Headlines
Russian Deputy PM Trutnev to visit India

13 March 2017 Anushka Sethi
Yuri Trutnev looks to court Indian investment in the Russian Far East.
Trutnev
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev. Source: Kremlin.ru

Yuri Trutnev, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Russian Far East, will visit India on Mar. 15-18.

He will visit Mumbai and New Delhi for a series of meetings with high-level government officials as well as senior executives of Indian corporations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press note on Mar. 10.

Trutnev is eager to court Indian investment and participation in the Territories of Accelerated Development, special economic zones in the Russian Far East that offer tax breaks and other incentives to foreign investors.

