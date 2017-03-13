Indian investors eye stake in Russian Helicopters holding

A 12 to 13 per cent stake is up for grabs in the Rostec-owned company.

Indian and Arab investors are looking to buy a 12 to 13 per cent stake in the Russian Helicopters holding, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Chief Executive Kirill Dmitriev told RIA Novosti on Mar. 10.

In June 2016, Russia's state corporation Rostec signed an agreement on the sale of 25 per cent stake of its company Russian Helicopters to RDIF and Middle East investment funds. The deal was finalized in Feb. 2017.

Russian Helicopters, a Rostec holding, is one of the world leaders in the helicopter industry and the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia.