Russian, Indian energy ministers to meet in Houston

Bilateral meeting will be held at the CERAWeek 2017 conference.

Alexander Novak and Dharmendra Pradhan at the ceremony of signing documents following Russian-Indian talks in Goa, 2016. Source: Mikhail Metzel/RIA Novosti

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Indian Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan will hold a bilateral meeting at the CERAWeek 2017 conference in Houston, Novak told RIA Novosti on Mar. 6.

Pradhan and Novak are going to address the international gathering of industry, policy and financial leaders at conference, the Economic Times had reported on Mar. 1.

CERAWeek is the premier annual gathering of senior energy executives, innovators, and officials offering dialogue and insight into the future of the energy industry. This year, the conference will be held on Mar. 6-10.