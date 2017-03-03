India to take part in Innoprom-2017

Innoprom-2017 trade fair will be held in Yekaterinburg on July 10-13. Source: innoprom.com

Indian companies will take part in Innoprom-2017 in Yekaterinburg, the international industrial trade fair’s organising committee told TASS on Mar. 2.

India was the main partner country of Innoprom-2016, with over 110 Indian companies taking part. The chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan visited Yekaterinburg during the fair to showcase the industrial and economical potential of their states.

During Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov’s visit to India in October 2016 the Indian side confirmed its intention to participate in the trade fair on a regular basis. Manturov is also the chairman of Innoprom.

Innoprom will be held in Yekaterinburg on July 10-13. Japan will be the main partner country this year.