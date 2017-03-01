Russia Beyond the Headlines
Sistema likely to close deal with RCom in March: Evtushenkov

1 March 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
Sistema’s Indian subsidiary will hold a 10 per cent equity stake in RCom.
Russian billionaire Vladimir Evtushenkov. Source: Getty Images/Fotobank
Vladimir Evtushenkov, board chairman of Sistema company. Source:Getty Images/Fotobank

Sistema, Russia’s public diversified holding company, is likely to close the transaction on merging its Indian telecom subsidiary SSTL (Sistema Shyam TeleServices) with Reliance Communications (RCom) in March 2017, Sistema Chairman Vladimir Evtushenkov told Rossiya 24 TV Channel on Mar. 1.

The Russian company made a decision on the asset merger in November 2015.

As a result of the merger, SSTL will acquire and hold a 10 per cent equity stake in RCom.

