Shvabe delivers more than 40 tonnes of optical glass to India

17 February 2017 Mikhail Nekrasov
The glass was supplied to research laboratories in Mumbai.
Shvabe
Shvabe pavilion at the Defexpo India 2016 exhibition. Source:shvabe.com

Shvabe has delivered more than 40 tonnes of optical glass to India, the Russian optoelectronic holding company said on its website on Feb. 16.

The optical glass was supplied to research laboratories in Mumbai, where it will be used for scientific purposes and for the production of medical radio-pharmacological drugs.

Ivan Ozhgichin, General Director of Shvabe, said the holding company would continue supplying optical glass to laboratories in Mumbai and Chennai for the next eight years.

Shvabe is a leading Russian producer of optical glass. It has a 98 per cent share in the Russian optical materials market and a 7 per cent share in the global market.

