Russia’s Group-IB to fight cybercrime in India

Russian company Group-IB, which specializes in investigating cybercrime, will enter the Indian market by forming a joint venture (JV) in the country, the Rambler News Service website reports.

Group-IB head Ilya Sachkov told the website that the JV should be opened by April 2017. He, however, refused to name the partner until the contract was signed.

The JV will work for private sector companies, Sachkov added.

Group-IB was founded in 2003. Among its customers are financial institutions, industrial corporations, energy industry companies, producers of digital content and IT companies.