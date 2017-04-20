IAF uses Russian-made helicopters to douse Mount Abu fire

Two Mi-17V5 helicopters were used in the operations.

Indian Mi-17V5 helicopter during dousing a fire in the town of Mount Abu. Courtesy India's Ministry of Defence

The Indian Air Force (IAF) used Russia-made Mi-17V5 helicopters to douse a major fire in the tourist town of Mount Abu, DNA reported on its website.

Two helicopters conducted 73 sorties and ferried water from Nakki lake to spray over the fire ravaged areas of the Aravali hills, the paper said.

The fire on the hills surrounding the popular tourist town is now under control.

Mi-17V5 is a military transport variant in the Mi-8/17 family of helicopters. It is produced by Kazan Helicopters, a subsidiary of Russian Helicopters, one of the world leaders in the helicopter industry and the only developer and manufacturer of helicopters in Russia.

The Mi-17V5 is one of the world's most advanced helicopters. It was designed to transport cargo inside the cabin and on an external sling.

It can also be deployed in troop and arms transport, fire support, convoy escort, patrol, and search-and-rescue (SAR) missions.