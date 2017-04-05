Russia approves joint venture with India for helicopter production - report

The Russian government has given a formal approval for a joint venture between Russian Helicopters and Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) to manufacture 200 Kamov-226T helicopters, The Tribune reported on April 5, citing top sources in the Indian Ministry of Defence.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has cleared the joint venture for the production of the Kamov helicopters, the paper added.

A $1 billion deal to manufacture the helicopters in India was finalised at the Indo-Russian Summit in Goa in 2016.