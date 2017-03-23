Russia Beyond the Headlines
Russia proposes major modernisation of IAF’s Su-30MKI

23 March 2017 Mikhail Nekrasov
Irkut Corp’s head said the Sukhoi aircraft could be overhauled in India.
Su-30MKI
IAF operates 230 Su-30MKI aircraft. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

Leading Russian aircraft manufacturer Irkut Corporation has proposed to undertake a major modernisation of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) Su-30MKI aircraft, Irkut President Oleg Demchenko told TASS on Mar. 23.

According to Demchenko, modernization would significantly expand the combat capabilities of the Su-30MKI aircraft.

According to Irkut representatives, the company could build up the infrastructure for the overhaul of Su-30MKI in India and improve after-sales service, integrate new types of weapons and upgrade weapons and onboard systems.

Su-30MKI was designed by the Irkut Corporation specifically for India. The licensed production of the aircraft takes place at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited plant in Nashik, Maharashtra. 

The IAF ordered a total of 270 Su-30MKI fighters, out of which 230 are already in service. 

