First BrahMos export contract may be signed in 2017

The first export contract for the supply of Brahmos cruise missiles may be signed before the end of 2017, Alexander Maksichev, a representative of the Indo-Russian company BrahMos Aerospace told TASS on Mar. 21.

Maksichev did not name any potential customer, stressing that the export of missiles to third countries required the permission of the Russian and Indian governments.

The idea of exporting BrahMos missiles to third countries has been discussed for years. Potential clients include the UAE, Vietnam, South Africa and Chile.

BrahMos missiles are designed and produced by the Indo-Russian Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace. The venture was formed in 1998 by India's Defence Research and Development Organization and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia.