First BrahMos export contract may be signed in 2017

21 March 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
Potential clients include the UAE, Vietnam, South Africa and Chile.
Brahmos
A Su-30MKI fighter equipped with a Brahmos-A cruise missile, on display at Aero India 2017 air show. Source: Marina Lystseva/TASS

The first export contract for the supply of Brahmos cruise missiles may be signed before the end of 2017, Alexander Maksichev, a representative of the Indo-Russian company BrahMos Aerospace told TASS on Mar. 21.

Maksichev did not name any potential customer, stressing that the export of missiles to third countries required the permission of the Russian and Indian governments.

The idea of exporting BrahMos missiles to third countries has been discussed for years. Potential clients include the UAE, Vietnam, South Africa and Chile.

BrahMos missiles are designed and produced by the Indo-Russian Joint Venture BrahMos Aerospace. The venture was formed in 1998 by India's Defence Research and Development Organization and Russia's NPO Mashinostroyenia.

BrahMos developing hypersonic reusable missiles

