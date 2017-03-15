Russian Navy Chief arrives in India to boost cooperation

Vladimir Korolev will visit Mumbai and call on the Western Naval Command.

Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Vladimir Korolev is paying an official 3-day visit to India, TASS reported on Mar. 15.

The visit started on Mar. 15 with the laying of flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the India Gate in New Delhi.

Korolev is going to hold talks with India’s senior military officials, focusing on joint naval drills and the development of bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Navy Chief told the news agency.

Korolev also plans to visit Mumbai where he will meet representatives of the Western Naval Command and visit a warship.