India tests BrahMos missile with extended range

The range of the missile has been now enhanced from 290 km to 450 km.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test fired for an extended range on Mar. 11. Source: BrahMos Aerospace

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Mar. 11 successfully tested a supersonic BrahMos missile with an extended range (from 290 km to 450 km).

The missile was launched from a mobile autonomous launcher (MAL) at a defence base off the Odisha coast, sources at the Indian Ministry of Defence told The Indian Express.

The range of the supersonic missile has been now enhanced from 290 km to 450 km. The decision to extend the range of the missile was made by the Indian and Russian governments in late 2016.

An official source told RIR in Nov 2016 that increasing the range of the missile was “not, in any way, in contravention to the MTCR (Missile Technology Control Regime).”

BrahMos Aerospace, which is co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, manufactures the supersonic cruise missile that is named after the Brahmaputra and the Moskva rivers.