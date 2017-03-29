Russian community in Delhi celebrates birth anniversary of children’s poet

Soviet children's poet Korney Chukovsky reading out his fairy tales at the Children's Book Week held in the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in 1957. Source: Alexander Batanov/TASS

A literary evening, dedicated to the 135th Birth Anniversary of Korney Chukovsky, one of the most popular Russian children’s poets of all time, was marked by the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots (IARC) at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in New Delhi on March 25.

“These literary meetings are held to spread the knowledge of compatriots’ children on the famous Russian poets and writers, as well as the formation of a steady interest in reading,” Elena Barman, Chairman of IARC, said. “This year, we have also planned several similar events, the purpose of which is to encourage students for reading.”

Aigul Apieva, Teacher of the Institute of the Russian Language of the RCSC and Head of the Rostok Educational Centre for Children of Compatriots, said Chukovsky, who had four children, dreamt of the recovery of his ailing younger daughter Masha, who remained his prime source of inspiration as also symbol of hope and aspiration in life.

Chukovsky’s famous works include ‘Mukha-Tsokotukha,’ ‘Doctor Aybolit’ and ‘Toptygin and the Moon.’