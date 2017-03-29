Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Russian community in Delhi celebrates birth anniversary of children’s poet

29 March 2017 Anushka Sethi
Korney Chukovsky’s legacy celebrated at the RCSC in New Delhi.
Korney Chukovsky
Soviet children's poet Korney Chukovsky reading out his fairy tales at the Children's Book Week held in the Pillar Hall of the House of Unions in 1957. Source: Alexander Batanov/TASS

A literary evening, dedicated to the 135th Birth Anniversary of Korney Chukovsky, one of the most popular Russian children’s poets of  all time, was marked by the Indian Association of Russian Compatriots (IARC) at the Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in New Delhi on March 25.

“These literary meetings are held to spread the knowledge of compatriots’ children on the famous Russian poets and writers, as well as the formation of a steady interest in reading,” Elena Barman, Chairman of IARC, said. “This year, we have also planned several similar events, the purpose of which is to encourage students for reading.”

Source: RCSCSource: RCSC

Aigul Apieva, Teacher of the Institute of the Russian Language of the RCSC and Head of the Rostok Educational Centre for Children of Compatriots, said Chukovsky, who had four children, dreamt of the recovery of his ailing younger daughter Masha, who remained his prime source of inspiration as also symbol of hope and aspiration in life.

Chukovsky’s famous works include ‘Mukha-Tsokotukha,’ ‘Doctor Aybolit’ and ‘Toptygin and the Moon.’

Russian Literature: lost in translation en route to India

Russian Literature: lost in translation en route to India

Multimedia

Berkuts 2

25 years of daredevil aerobatics: Berkuts mark silver anniversary

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook