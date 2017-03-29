Delhi’s Russian centre celebrates legacy of women poets and writers

The Russian Centre of Science and Culture (RCSC) in New Delhi and the Parichay Sahitya Parishad, on March 24, held a literary evening to celebrate great Russian women writers and poets.

“The function held within the international project ‘Russia-Love without Borders’ was aimed at marking the International Women’s Day,” RCSC said in a press release.

Victoria Zlobina, teacher of the Institute of Russian Language of the RCSC, introduced the participants of the Literary Evening, comprising Russian compatriots, teachers and students of Russian language, Indian poets, writers, critics to the works of Anna Akhmatova, Marina Tsvetaeva, Bella Akhmadulina.

“Akhmatova, Tsvetaeva and Akhmadulina are distinct poets and very different, but there are many inner similarities between them,” Zlobina said. “They were just Russian poetesses and infinitely loved Russia. The creative work and fate of Akhmatova and Tsvetaeva reflected the complex path of the intelligentsia, which was supposed to be in revolutionary storms and global changes.”

The Indian participants, led by Urmil Satyabhushan, President of Parichay Sahitya Parishad, noted the uniqueness of the poetic talents of Russian poetesses, their special usage of the poetic word and the sharpness of their lyrics, the RCSC said.