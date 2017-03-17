Arundhati Roy, Aravind Adiga in running for Russian literary award

Books of the Indian writers nominated for the Yasnaya Polyana award.

Books by Indian Booker Prize winners Arundhati Roy and Aravind Adiga have been nominated in the foreign literature category for the Yasnaya Polyana Literary Award.

The Booker-winning ‘God of Small Things’ by Roy and ‘The White Tiger’ by Adiga have been longlisted for the prize, the official website of the awards reported on Mar. 16.

The Yasnaya Polyana award was established in 2003 with support of Samsung and the Yasnaya Polyana Museum-Estate of Leo Tolstoy. There are three main award categories: Modern Russian Prose, Foreign Literature and Event.

There is also a Readers’ Choice award that is given to the book with the maximum number of votes in an Internet poll.