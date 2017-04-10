Famous Indian sand artist to take part in Moscow championship

Sudarsan Pattnaik will represent India at the Moscow sand art championship.

Sudarsan Pattnaik at the Swami Vivekananda Jayanti creating by sand at Puri, India. Source: Zuma/Global Look Press

India’s most famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik will take part in the 10th Moscow Sand Art Championship, the IANS news agency reported on April 9.

The artist from Odisha, who won the gold medal in Moscow in 2016 for his sand sculpture of Mahatma Gandhi, will represent India at the championship that will be held in Kolomenskoye on April 22-28.

This year’s them is ‘The World Around Us.’

Pattanaik, a self-taught artist, has represented India in more than 50 championships and won prizes in 27 of them.