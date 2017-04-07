Lucknow children’s film festival screens Russian cartoons

The Snow Queen 3 and Giraffe are being featured at the festival.

Several Russian animation movies are being screened at the International Children’s Film Festival in Lucknow.

The Russian films at the festival (which is being held until April 13) include Marapatsutsa (2016), The Suitcase (2016), Giraffe (2016) and Sheep and Wolves (2016).

Russian film The Snow Queen 2 won the Best Animation Film award at the 2016 edition of the festival in Lucknow.