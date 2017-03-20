Russian horror film festival to screen 2 Indian short films

‘Indrajaal’ and ‘Agochare’ will be screened in Moscow.

The DROP horror festival screens the best short horror movies from around the world. Source: Vostock-Photo

Two Indian horror movies will be screened at the DROP Russian horror film festival, the official site of the event reports.

‘Indrajaal (2016)’ and ‘Agochare (2016)’ will compete for the main prize at the festival.

The DROP horror film festival was established in 2010 and is being held in Moscow annually. The newest horror movies as well as old classics are shown at the festival.

The festival will be held on Mar. 20-26.