Indian cinema festival held in Tatarstan
16 March 2017
The festival in Kazan screened ‘Barfi!’ and ‘Drishyam’.
Tabu in Drishyam (2015). Source: Kinopoisk.ru
An Indian cinema festival was held on Mar. 13-15 in Kazan, the capital of the Russia’s internal Republic of Tatarstan, local news agency Tatar-Inform reported on Mar. 15.
The festival was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan, and held with the participation of Moscow-based Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre.
Films such as ‘Drishyam’ (2015) and ‘Barfi!’ (2012) were shown at the festival.