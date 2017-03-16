Russia Beyond the Headlines
हिन्दी

Indian cinema festival held in Tatarstan

16 March 2017 Aniket Chakraborty
The festival in Kazan screened ‘Barfi!’ and ‘Drishyam’.
Drishyam
Tabu in Drishyam (2015). Source: Kinopoisk.ru

An Indian cinema festival was held on Mar. 13-15 in Kazan, the capital of the Russia’s internal Republic of Tatarstan, local news agency Tatar-Inform reported on Mar. 15.

The festival was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan, and held with the participation of Moscow-based Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre.

Films such as ‘Drishyam’ (2015) and ‘Barfi!’ (2012) were shown at the festival.

Amitabh Bachchan hopes for Bollywood’s comeback in Russia

Amitabh Bachchan hopes for Bollywood’s comeback in Russia

Multimedia

Berkuts 2

25 years of daredevil aerobatics: Berkuts mark silver anniversary

News

Business Calendar

Read more 

Culture calendar

Read more 
+
Like us on Facebook