Indian cinema festival held in Tatarstan

An Indian cinema festival was held on Mar. 13-15 in Kazan, the capital of the Russia’s internal Republic of Tatarstan, local news agency Tatar-Inform reported on Mar. 15.

The festival was dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of India-Russia diplomatic relations. It was supported by the Ministry of Culture of Tatarstan, and held with the participation of Moscow-based Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre.

Films such as ‘Drishyam’ (2015) and ‘Barfi!’ (2012) were shown at the festival.