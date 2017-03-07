India participates in Spirit of Fire film festival

The festival is taking place in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk.

India is being represented at The Spirit of Fire XV International Film Festival, which is being held in the Russian city of Khanty-Mansiysk on Mar. 3-9.

Screening over 100 films from 25 countries the festival also hosted a round table where representatives of the film industries of Russia, India, China and Brazil discussed the potential cultural cooperation.

Indian film producer Akbar Hussaini expressed confidence that the issues raised in Indian cinema, will be of interest to viewers in other countries.

Program Director of Russian International Film Market Ekaterina Bordacheva believes that filmmakers from BRICS could engage in dialogue with the audience in these countries through movies for children.

Chidiya, which was produced by Hussaini, was screened during the children’s program at the Spirit of Fire festival.