Indian film festival in Moscow to feature Aamir Khan blockbusters

Sharman Joshi, Aamir Khan, and Madhavan in 'Three Idiots' (2009). Source:kinopoisk.ru

An Indian film festival in Moscow on Feb. 18-19 will feature three movies starring Aamir Khan.

The festival, being organized by the Indian Embassy’s Jawaharlal Nehru Cultural Centre (JNCC) will screen psychological horror thriller ‘Talaash’ on Feb. 18. The film also stars Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor.

On Feb. 19, the festival will screen ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ featuring Darsheel Safary and ‘Three Idiots,’ one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

The films will be screened at the Luxor Centre in Moscow (211, Mira Avenue). Passes for the festival can be obtained by emailing the JNCC at the following address: jnccwing1@indianembassy.ru.