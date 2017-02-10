Russian blockbuster about alien invasion to be released in India

Prityazhenie is being billed as a fantasy film and a social drama.

Attraction will be released in more than 70 countries. Source:kinopoisk.ru

A new Russian fantastic blockbuster titled ‘Prityazhenie’ (Attraction in English) will be released in India in the near future, the Kinobusiness.com portal reported on Feb. 9.

Art Pictures Studio, the producer of the film, has sold the rights to Indian distributor R.D. Films.

Prityazhenie by director Fyodor Bondarchuk is the first Russian fiction film about an alien invasion. In the story, an alien space ship crashes in one of the residential areas of Moscow. The producers bill the movie as both a fantasy film and a social drama.

The film's budget was about $6.5 million. Apart from India, the film will be released in more than 70 countries.