Vladimir Putin sends Republic Day greetings to Narendra Modi

26 January 2017 Anushka Sethi
Putin praises India’s economic, social and scientific achievements.
putin chelyabinsk
Putin praises Russia’s "special and privileged strategic partnership with India.” Source:Kremlin.ru

Russian President has sent Republic Day greetings to Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Over the decades of independent development, India has achieved impressive success in economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres,” Putin wrote in the letter that was sent on Jan. 25. “Your country plays an important and constructive role in solving pressing issues of the regional and international agenda.”

Putin praised Russia’s “special and privileged strategic partnership with India,” calling it an “invariable priority in Russia’s foreign policy.”

He also called on strengthening bilateral ties between the countries. “In this respect, great importance is being attached to the implementation of the map of events dedicated to the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between our countries,” Putin said.

