BrahMos developing hypersonic reusable missiles

The boomerang missile will be able to travel at a speed of more than Mach 10. Source:AP

BrahMos Aerospace is working to develop hypersonic reusable missiles, The Tribune quoted Sudhir Kumar Mishra, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BrahMos as saying on Jan. 19.

The boomerang missile would have a capacity to deliver the warhead, assess the destruction of target, come back and get ready to go again at a speed of more than Mach 10.

Mishra called the project highly challenging, but Indian scientists are capable of doing the job, he said.

BrahMos Aerospace, which is co-owned by the Indian and Russian governments, manufactures the supersonic cruise missile that is named after the Brahmaputra and the Moskva rivers.

In late 2016, the governments of India and Russia agreed to extend the range of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, doubling it to 600 kilometres.