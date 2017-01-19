Russian blockbuster to be released in India on Jan. 20

'Flight Crew' has been dubbed into English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

‘Flight Crew,’ a new Russian blockbuster, will be screened in cinema halls across India from Jan. 20, Irfan Siddiqui, co-founder of RG Studios, which is releasing the motion picture, told TASS on Jan. 19.

The film, directed by Nikolay Lebedev, is about the crew of a Russian airliner, which receives a distress signal from a volcanic island and attempts a rescue mission.

It was released in Russia in 2016 and became a box office hit. For Indian audiences, it has been dubbed in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, according to Siddiqui.