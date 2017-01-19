Russia Beyond the Headlines
MiG-35 fighter jet to be unveiled in late January

19 January 2017 Mikhail Nekrasov
In early February, the aircraft will undergo trials.
MiG-35
MiG-35. Source:Oleg V. Belyakov/AirTeamImages

The MiG Aircraft Corporation will hold an official presentation of the MiG-35 light fighter jet in late January, Izvestia said on Jan. 18.

Two prototype jets are ready at the moment. The length of the plane is 17 metres, and it has a take-off weight of 23 tonnes. The MiG-35 is capable of speeds of more than 2,500 km/h and is equipped with air-to-air and air-to-land missiles as well as guided bombs.

The aircraft was involved in the Indian tender MMRCA (Medium Multi-Role Combat Aircraft) in 2011, but lost to the French Rafale aircraft.

Igla

The Russian Army’s elite air defence troops

