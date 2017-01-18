India considers Russia its "abiding" friend - Narendra Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets delegates as he arrives for the inauguration of the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi, Jan. 17, 2017. Source:AP

Praising the “trusted and strategic partnership” between India and Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Russia an “abiding friend.”

Bilateral cooperation between India and Russia is very successful, especially in the fields of energy, trade, science and technology, Modi said at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Raisina Dialogue forum in Delhi on Jan. 17.

“Russia is an abiding friend. President Putin and I have held long conversations on the challenges that confront the world today. Our trusted and strategic partnership, especially in the field of defence has deepened,” Modi said.

The Raisina Dialogue is an annual international conference that brings together geopolitical and economic experts from different countries to discuss issues pertaining to India’s relations with the rest of the world. It is organized by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation.