Russian consortium proposes new port security system for Andhra port

A Russian company has offered to install a unique port security system in the Krishnapatnam port in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

In 2016, a memorandum of understanding was signed between a Russian consortium, which includes the Morinformsystema-Agat Concern, and the Indian company Elcom. A final agreement is likely to be signed this year.

This system, which is made to protect ports from terror attacks, monitors land and underwater activities in the port zone and detects foreign objects and scuba divers.