Modi invites Russia to participate in Gujarat’s diamond, dairy industries

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Russia to participate in Gujarat’s dairy and diamond industries, TASS reported on Jan. 12. Modi made the suggestion during his talks with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin on the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat-2017 Summit in Gandhinagar.

"We are very much interested in the proposal made by Prime Minister Modi about taking a close look at the enormous potential that milk production in Gujarat has to offer and participating in the diamond processing business, where Gujarat has absolute superiority in India,” Rogozin told TASS.

Rogozin added that Gujarat is one of Russia’s most important partners in India, and that the state has great potential in areas such as oil refining, engineering, diamond processing and defence.