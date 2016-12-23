Putin supports visa-free travel to EU for Ukrainians

Russian President Vladimir Putin supports the introduction by the EU of visa-free travel for Ukrainians, calling it a move in the right direction.

"As for visa-free travels for Ukrainian nationals on the part of Europe, I fully support this. Moreover, I believe the visa regime in Europe is a Cold War anachronism, which must be left behind as soon as possible. If the Ukrainian nationals get the right of visa-free travels to Europe, I think this would be a right move in the right direction," the president said.

If Ukrainians don’t get the right to work in Europe within the framework of visa-free travels, they will find themselves socially unprotected, Putin said.

"If they don’t get the right to work, then people going to Europe from Ukraine for work will be by default put into a humiliating situation. This means they will have to work illegally, in other words they will be going (to Europe) for three months within the terms of visa-free permission, and then be getting back to Ukraine to register and immediately return. This means they will work illegally and won’t be socially protected, it will be a cruel exploitation," Putin said.

First published by TASS.