Russians’ confidence in Putin above 61% — poll

President Vladimir Putin’s approval rating has grown from 57.2% to 61.3% since the beginning of December. In light of that, the most popular trio of Russian politicians are President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. About 86% of the country’s population approve of the president’s performance on the whole, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center obtained by TASS.

According to the poll, 67.3% of those surveyed said they trusted Putin, while that number was 57.2% on December 3-4. Other politicians’ approval ratings have not changed significantly during this period, with 14.4% of those polled saying they trust Lavrov (compared to 12% in early December) and 13.7% noting that they trusted Medvedev (compared to 13.3% in early December).

Nearly 86% of the respondents (85.8%) said they approved of the Russian president’s performance (compared to 85.4% at the beginning of the month and 86% in mid-December). The prime minister’s efforts were given a thumbs up by 61.1% of those polled (compared to 59.8% at the beginning of December), while 60.9% of the respondents said they approved the Cabinet’s performance (compared to 61.2% at the beginning of December).

A total of 1,600 people were interviewed in 46 regions of Russia on December 17-18.

First published by TASS.